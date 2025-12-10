New Club Brugge manager does not want to change much ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Ivan Leko was appointed as Club Brugge manager just two days ago and will lead the team for the first time when they face Arsenal in the Champions League today. It represents a challenging start to his tenure, yet Leko remains confident in his squad’s ability to perform. Brugge have been inconsistent this season, a factor that led to the dismissal of their previous manager, but they remain one of the smaller clubs in the competition capable of producing surprising results.

New Manager, New Energy

Arsenal will be aware of the potential threat posed by a newly appointed coach, as teams often gain fresh energy and motivation under new leadership. The Gunners will travel to Belgium, missing several key players due to ongoing injury issues, which could make the encounter more difficult than anticipated. Despite these absences, Arsenal are expected to dominate possession and control the match, though Brugge may attempt to capitalise on any lapses in concentration. The game offers a stern test for Leko immediately, but it also provides an opportunity to gauge the squad’s reaction to new management.

Leko’s Approach

Ahead of the fixture, Leko outlined his approach to taking charge, emphasising continuity over radical change. He said via Arsenal Media: “I’m not going to change much. The team is balanced and played good football. They know how to attack and defend. Don’t expect any revolutions or major surprises. I mainly want to help the players emotionally now, they need to process this too.”

While the match may appear straightforward on paper, the combination of a new manager and Arsenal’s current injury problems means Brugge could create difficulties. Leko’s task will be to harness the team’s potential and maintain composure under pressure, while Arsenal must manage the game carefully to avoid any surprises and secure the result they require.