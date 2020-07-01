New contract confirmed for key Arsenal star

Arsenal have announced a new contract for 18 year-old Bukayo Saka, which will come as a huge relief to our fans.

The 18 year-old was believed to be attracting attention from rival clubs, with his contract having entered into the final 12 months today, although the length of the deal is yet to be announced. 90min stated that Chelsea and Manchester City were monitoring the situation.

David Ornstein told his readers at The Athletic this morning that the final touches were being put on the deal, and that an official announcement was expected to be released this week, and we didn’t have to wait long.

The versatile Gunner is believed to have tweeted his own announcement within minutes, although this Twitter account is yet to be verified.

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension😄📝 I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream🙏🏿❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

This comes as a huge relief to fans who had been worried about our prospects of losing the wonderkid in the coming window, or possibly worse, by losing him for free in 12 months time, but we now appear to have sealed his future for the long-term.

We will await the finer details of the deal, but the announcement will be a huge boost to those in and around the club.

Saka has started 15 of our 31 Premier League matches so far this term, despite being only 17 years-old at the beginning of the campaign, and most astonishingly has impressed in a variety of positions, playing differing roles.

Saka earmarked himself as a back-up option in a wholly new position at left-back when filling in for the injured Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney, before more recently impressing in a midfield three, all despite reiterating his favoured role as a winger.

Will Aubameyang now follow suit and sign a new deal? Was Bukayo’s future more important to the club in the long-term?

Patrick