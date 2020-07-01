New contract confirmed for key Arsenal star

Arsenal have announced a new contract for 18 year-old Bukayo Saka, which will come as a huge relief to our fans.
The 18 year-old was believed to be attracting attention from rival clubs, with his contract having entered into the final 12 months today, although the length of the deal is yet to be announced. 90min stated that Chelsea and Manchester City were monitoring the situation.
David Ornstein told his readers at The Athletic this morning that the final touches were being put on the deal, and that an official announcement was expected to be released this week, and we didn’t have to wait long.
Signed da ting! 😉
✍️ #SakaSigns pic.twitter.com/4iNGDknUcw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020
The versatile Gunner is believed to have tweeted his own announcement within minutes, although this Twitter account is yet to be verified.
London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension😄📝 I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream🙏🏿❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020
This comes as a huge relief to fans who had been worried about our prospects of losing the wonderkid in the coming window, or possibly worse, by losing him for free in 12 months time, but we now appear to have sealed his future for the long-term.
We will await the finer details of the deal, but the announcement will be a huge boost to those in and around the club.
Saka has started 15 of our 31 Premier League matches so far this term, despite being only 17 years-old at the beginning of the campaign, and most astonishingly has impressed in a variety of positions, playing differing roles.
Saka earmarked himself as a back-up option in a wholly new position at left-back when filling in for the injured Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney, before more recently impressing in a midfield three, all despite reiterating his favoured role as a winger.
Will Aubameyang now follow suit and sign a new deal? Was Bukayo’s future more important to the club in the long-term?
Patrick
Woohooooooo!!!! He signed da ting!!!
Ecstatic doesn’t even cover it 🤩
Thank you, Bukayo!! Get in there!!
FANTASTIC news! Best Arsenal news in months, and I’m so excited to see this player grow. Well done on sorting this out, Arsenal!
Fantastic news! For me, this is bigger than Auba re-signing. Saka is our future!
Finally…Arsenal do something right! Although knowing Arsenal, we’ll probably soon find out they agreed to low buy-out clause of something like 10 million. Haha!
👍👍🤣
Finally he signed da ting 👊 this has made my day finally some good news now let us get 3 points this evening
Great news!Sky sports are saying “a new long term contract”sounds like a 5 years contract to me,well I’m hoping!
This news makes it easier for me to forgive arsenal for losing talents such as Gnabry and the Ox to other teams. At least now we value our young guns and will stop at nothing to make them stay.
Bukayo Saka to the Arsenal fans: ‘I’m sorry it’s taken this long. I’ve seen how much it means to the fans, over this time, I’ve seen how passionate they are, loving they are. I’ve signed the ting, I hope it makes them happy’
Oh it does, Bukayo, very happy indeed 😍
I’m super excited to hear this news. This is perhaps one of the most sensible things the Arsenal board has done in a long while. That boy has massive talent. He, martinelli and Tierney should be the core of our team in the future. Others like saliba can join in when he rejoins the club.
This is great news, though I’d love to know the length of the deal and his wages.