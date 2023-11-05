New deal will make White one of the highest earners at Arsenal

Ben White is the latest Arsenal player in talks with the club over a contract extension, two seasons after he arrived at the Emirates.

The Englishman has been ever-present in the Gunners’ team since he joined the club and continues to deliver top performances in almost every game.

Mikel Arteta’s side is working hard to secure the future of their best performers, and he is next in line.

The Gunners have been negotiating a new deal with his representatives for several weeks and are confident that everything will go according to plan.

White also loves playing for the club and staying in the city, which is a boost to the Gunners.

Football Insider reveals that the club hopes to accelerate talks in the coming months and will get him on a new contract that puts him in the same pay bracket as some of their top earners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a no-brainer that we need to keep White at the club because he is clearly one of our best performers so far.

The Englishman has delivered top performances for us and is a player everyone expects to continue doing well.

If we lose him soon, we may need to spend double what he cost us to replace him.

