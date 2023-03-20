New details reveals what Arsenal could spend to get Lavia

Arsenal is one of the clubs chasing a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as he shines in his first full season in the Premier League.

The Belgian only moved to Soton at the start of this term and has been one of their best players.

The Saints are a selling club and will likely offload him for the right price at the end of this campaign, which should be good news for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners are facing competition from City and Chelsea for his signature, making it complicated to seal the deal.

Football Insider has revealed some details in his deal that could affect the final price.

The report claims City has a buy-back clause worth £40 million, which becomes active in 2024.

The Premier League champions also hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause and this could affect how much Soton eventually demands before selling him.

We were prepared to pay more than £50 million for Moises Caicedo in January, so a move for Lavia should not be a problem for us.

The midfielder has proven his class in the league and will only get better, considering he is not even 20 yet.

