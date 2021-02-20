New development could make Aouar to Arsenal happen on a cheap

Houssem Aouar has been a long-term target for Arsenal with the Gunners only failing to land him in the summer because they refused to meet Lyon’s asking price.

The midfielder has continued to impress for the Ligue 1 side and this season might be his last with them.

Arsenal has since landed Thomas Partey and also brought Emile Smith Rowe into their team.

Lyon wanted £55million for his signature in the summer, a fee that was more than what Arsenal paid to release Partey from his Atletico Madrid deal.

The next summer is another time for the Gunners to try to sign him again and Football London claims they might get him for less than his price a year before.

This is because the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the shortfall from TV rights has seen Lyon lose money.

The report claims that the French giants lost £96million in their last financial year and they might be forced to cash in on some of their stars to balance the books.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to move for him again, but they have since signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid and they may choose to keep the Norwegian beyond the current campaign if a deal with the Spanish giants can be reached.