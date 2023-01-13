Arsenal News Arsenal Women

New look Emirates ready for Arsenal Women v Chelsea WSL clash

Everyone heading to Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal face Chelsea on Sunday 15th January 2023 will be treated to a new look stadium as all of the new wraps are now in place.

The Emirates previous artworks featured 32 Arsenal legends in an embrace and were removed in November 2022 after having been in place since the 2009/10 season.

Replacement artworks were due to be installed before Arsenal’s Boxing Day match against West Ham United but there were some last-minute adjustments being made by the team responsible, led by Turner prize winner Jeremy Deller, after a final consultation with a supporter consultation group.

Away ticket sales for this clash of the WSL heavy-weights were sold out before Christmas and we reported recently that tickets sales had already hit 40,000.  Tickets can still be purchased here.

This is a must-win match for Arsenal – COYG!

