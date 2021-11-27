New Man Utd boss already has admiration for Arsenal star

New Manchester United boss is an admirer of one Arsenal man

Before making his breakthrough last season, Emile Smith Rowe already had many admirers in the football circles.

The attacking midfielder was the subject of various interests from clubs across Europe, with Barcelona and Tottenham Hots*pur (lost to Mura hahaha) being one of them.

Few would be surprised at the feats that the 21-year-old is achieving at the moment. An instrumental figure at Arsenal Football Club while being the future of England’s national team.

Not a bad start to the season for Emile Smith Rowe considering his target was 10 G/A this season…😉 #afc pic.twitter.com/3lL8rh79ZG — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) November 23, 2021

The newly appointed manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, is just another admirer of the things Smith Rowe is capable of doing on a football pitch.

Speaking ahead of a match in 2019, when the Arsenal man was on loan at RB Leipzig, Rangnick said, “He’s shown in training why we took him on loan. He’s got a brilliant mixture of good physique, speed and an unbelievably good shooting technique.”

Those three things have become a common theme at the Emirates Stadium. He is the very fabric of the countless gasps in football stadiums, after fans were allowed back.

Emile Smith Rowe scores his first England goal in his first England start 🦁 pic.twitter.com/L9KCp0vUPS — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 15, 2021

Smith Rowe, currently valued between €70-90 million, despite being not entirely fit in Germany, showed his true colours at Leipzig which impressed Rangnick immensely.

The German tactician even admitted that he would like Smith Rowe to stay at Leipzig for a further year.

Even though that didn’t materialize, the midfielder’s development was never impeded, while his determination never dampened.

The fire in his belly has been stronger than anything. He still has loads of things to show and achieve. Arsenal fans would just hope to see his face week in and week out at the red half of London.

Yash Bisht