New Man Utd manager could spoil Arsenal’s chances of signing Frenchman

Boubacar Kamara is nearing a free exit from Olympique Marseille, and that makes him a very attractive target for top European clubs.

Fichajes.net maintains that the Frenchman is one player Arsenal wants to sign as a free agent in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has continued to monitor him ahead of a prospective free transfer, but a new report claims Manchester United could win the race for his signature.

Todofichajes says the Red Devils have identified him as the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner is in the last year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and United will attempt to sell him next month if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

If Pogba remains until the end of the season, they may still sign Kamara on a pre-contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kamara has been on our radar for some time now, and his fine performance for Marseille justifies why we should sign him.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job of adding top midfielders and we can trust his judgement if he wants the Frenchman.

However, the competition from United is serious, and they would be keen to outbid us for his signature.

The likes of Donny van de Beek are struggling to play at Old Trafford, and that could make Kamara reconsider making a move there and put us in pole position.