New manager could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Bundesliga midfielder

Ryan Gravenberch struggled to play at Bayern Munich when Julian Nagelsmann was their manager and the Dutchman was tipped to leave the club at the end of the season.

This alerted Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs who wanted to make him a member of their squad for the next campaign.

The Gunners wanted a top young midfielder in their squad in January and failed to land Moises Caicedo before moving for Jorginho.

The Italy international is considered a short-term fix to a problem area at the Emirates, so Arsenal is likely to sign another midfielder in the summer.

Gravenberch is one of their targets and the former Ajax man might want to leave, but Bayern has a new gaffer and it could all change.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals Thomas Tuchel is set to give the youngster an important role in his set up and he will become relevant for the Germans again.

This could stop them from allowing him to leave and see the midfielder continue his career in Germany.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gravenberch would be a superb addition to our squad and will do well under Mikel Arteta.

However, he does not have Premier League experience and might need to spend some time in England before settling in.

