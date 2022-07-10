New manager demands that his team signs Arsenal man

Olympique Marseille and Arsenal have an excellent relationship which has benefited the French club.

They had Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on loan from the Gunners last season.

Both players impressed and they signed Guendouzi permanently while Saliba returned to the Emirates to build an Arsenal career for himself.

They have now identified another player at the Emirates who they wish to add to their squad.

L’Equipe via Sport Witness claims their interest in Nuno Tavares is serious.

They have just replaced Jorge Sampaoli with Igor Tudor as their new manager, and their pursuit of Tavares is still alive.

The report claims Tudor has asked them to bring the former Benfica man to the club even if it means adding him to the group on loan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares struggled in his first season at the Emirates, but we probably still need to give him another chance.

To his credit, he did well in some matches last season, but he must get better.

As our main backup to the often-injured Kieran Tierney, this season could be Tavares’ last if he cannot deliver the performances that we want.

If Mikel Arteta wants to hand him a second chance to impress, Arsenal will likely turn down a loan request from Marseille.

