New manager, new attitude but will it bring success for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has brought a new dynamic to Arsenal but will success follow?

Always a tricky question when a new manager comes on board. I recall Arsenal going on a 22 match unbeaten run under Unai Emery, who would have thought it would end the way it did after such a good start?

There are reasons to believe it will be different this time around but it is in no way certain but that does not mean we cannot at least be hopeful of some form of success this season.

This morning I decided to have a little punt on Arsenal winning the FA Cup, Europa League and finishing in the top four. All singles obviously.

Well, I started with finishing top-four and I accepted in advance that would be unlikely but when I saw the 28/1 available I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised.

Next, I had a look at the FA Cup and I have to be honest, I really do believe we will go far and my confidence is fairly high that we can win the thing. I could not believe the 10/1 on offer and snapped some of that up.

Finally, the Europa League, another tournament I do feel Arsenal have a good chance of winning. There are some tough opponents in the competition but no more than the teams left in the FA Cup. The 8/1 available I thought was a little insulting when you consider Man Utd are best priced 7/1.

Seems to me that the bookies have not taken into consideration the improvement in Arsenal since Arteta took over and that for me, is to my advantage.

So, yes, a new manager and a new attitude means to me that there is now a good chance that Arsenal will taste success in some form this season.