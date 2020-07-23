New number 4 & 7 confirmed for Arsenal – Changing of the guard?

Arsenal have released their kit for the new season today, with their shirt numbers confirmed also.

New arrival William Saliba has been given the new number 4 shirt, hinting at a key role for the 19 year-old in his debut season, despite his limited first-team experience.

Bukayo Saka has also been given a new squad number after his amazing debut season for the club, and he will play out the new season as our number 7, and will have big shoes to fill given the predecessors include Alexis Sanchez, Tomas Rosicky and Robert Pires.

Our team’s younger players have been a rare bright spark for our side during this tumultuous campaign, and with William Saliba set to join up with the squad after his loan deal finished, our future certainly looks like a bright one.

Our team will get the chance to cap off their dismal campaign with a trophy however, thanks to reaching the final of the FA Cup, while that game now holds further importance to our club due to the door being shut on our chances of qualifying for the Europa League via our league position.

The likes of Martinelli, Saka, Willock, Nketiah and Saliba will all be key in our bid to push up the table next season despite their ages, while Matteo Guendouzi may well be sold having fallen out with Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman is viewed as one with the potential to be amongst the best midfielders in the world, but his attitude has seen him fall out of favour with the coach on two occasions already, despite working together for less than nine months, which doesn’t bode well for the player’s future.

Will Saka and Saliba both be key players for the new season and beyond? Is their any doubt that both will build on their impressive campaigns?

Patrick