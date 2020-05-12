New poll names ex-Gunner as the Premier League’s greatest ever striker

Thierry Henry is one of the world’s most iconic players and Sun Sports readers have now voted him the greatest ever striker the Premier League has ever seen.

The Frenchman struggled in Italy with Juventus as a winger, however, when Arsene Wenger rescued him by bringing him to Arsenal he turned him to one of the deadliest strikers to ever play the game.

He scored a club record 228 goals for the Gunners over two spells, and he remains one of their biggest idols.

Sun Sports put together a poll to get their fans to vote on the greatest striker to ever graced the Premier League, and Henry beat the likes of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to come out tops with 38 per cent of 33,000 votes cast.

The things that stood Henry out during his playing days were his blistering pace, power and accurate finishing

Shearer, who remains the Premier League highest-ever goalscorer, came second with 20 per cent of the votes cast, while Wayne Rooney came third with 13 per cent of the total votes.

Henry is currently cutting his teeth as a manager. He struggled in his first managerial role at AS Monaco and he has now taken a new job in the American League Soccer. He dreams of managing Arsenal one day.