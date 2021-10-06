New Premier League signing had a chat with Edu before he joined Arsenal’s rivals

Emerson Royal has revealed further details of the interest he had from Arsenal, as he claims he had a chat with Edu Gaspar before he even thought about joining Tottenham.

The Brazilian full-back was a long-term target of the Gunners, but he eventually joined Spurs after they failed to officially pursue their interest in him.

He was struggling to establish himself at Barcelona but wanted to remain at the Spanish club, having just returned there from a loan spell at Real Betis.

However, the Catalans needed money and saw him as a cash cow for their efforts to generate more money to pay their debts.

He said before Spurs, Edu Spoke to him about moving to Arsenal and he told the Gunners executive he would move to the Emirates as long as they can reach an agreement with Barcelona.

That never happened and he now turns out for Surs where he has made a fine start to life, while the Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“Yes, I had a conversation with Edu Gaspar,” Emerson Royal told Globo Esporte.

“In fact, I didn’t even know Barcelona were talking to other clubs, that was before. I spoke with Edu Gaspar, we had a conversation, he’s Brazilian, he’s been at the national team, he’s an exceptional person, he gave me incredible attention when we spoke.”

“I said that he’d have to get in touch with the club, if it was the club’s will and they reached an agreement… But, at first, I didn’t want to leave Barcelona, I made it very clear. That’s when Tottenham came with the proposal, I was called there and I chose for Tottenham.”