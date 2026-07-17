New Ramsey? Arsenal interested in signing Cardiff’s 16-year-old

Almost twenty years after Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsey from Cardiff City as a teenager, the Gunners are interested in another teenager of a similar age from the same club.

Arsenal have built a strong reputation as one of the best clubs for young players to join and develop into top talents. Mikel Arteta has consistently shown faith in young players he believes can contribute to the team’s future success.

The Gunners have several promising youngsters progressing through their ranks, with many of them receiving opportunities to train with and represent the first team.

Arsenal continue search for young talents

Despite having a strong group of academy players, Arsenal continue to search for talented youngsters who can join their system and develop into important members of the squad.

The next potential addition could be Axel Donczew, who is currently regarded as one of the finest young talents at Cardiff City. Several top clubs are monitoring his situation, with Arsenal among those interested.

According to The Telegraph’s Sam Dean, Arsenal want to include Donczew in their squad as they continue their efforts to recruit some of the best young players available.

The Gunners believe he would be an ideal fit for their long-term plans and feel he has the potential to develop into an important first-team player in the future.

Donczew attracts interest from Arsenal

Arsenal have followed Donczew for several months and could decide to make a move for his signature in the coming weeks. The club’s track record of developing young players could make it an attractive destination for the teenager.

A move to London would provide Donczew with the opportunity to continue his development at one of the biggest clubs in the country. The youngster would likely welcome the chance to join Arsenal and work towards becoming a first-team player.

The Gunners will continue to monitor his progress as they consider whether to make their interest official. If they complete a deal, Donczew could become another young talent to join Arsenal’s pathway from potential prospect to senior player.

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