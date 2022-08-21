New report reveals Arsenal man has more winning percentage than any player in the EPL

Oleksandr Zinchenko has won all his Premier League games as an Arsenal player and a new report claims the Gunners have a winning machine in their squad now.

The Ukrainian has just joined them in this transfer window and his start to life at the club could not be better.

He has helped them to three wins from as many matches and more are certainly on their way.

He spent six years on the books of Manchester City before leaving for Arsenal and he almost always ended up on the winning team at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old has taken that form to the Emirates and a report on Mirror Football reveals he has the most winning percentage of any player in the competition’s history.

He has played 79 PL games in his career 65 of them have ended in wins, which is a stunning 82.3 per cent win rate.

The closest player to him is former Chelsea man Arjen Robben, who won 82.1 per cent of his matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has made a stunning start to life at the Emirates and the left-back’s signing has given us a lift.

He represents a good buy and we can be confident that he will deliver on his promises in this campaign.

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

