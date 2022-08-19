New role for Arsenal star could block potential signing

Fabio Vieira was fielded on the right wing for the Arsenal Under-21 side on Wednesday under the instruction of Mikel Arteta, which could paper over our failure to sign a new winger this summer.

We made a bold bid to try and land Raphinha from Leeds United, despite the fact that he had already agreed personal terms with Barcelona where he eventually ended up joining. We’ve also been linked with a host of alternatives including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ousmane Dembele and Raheem Sterling, but we could well be set to end our pursuit.

According to Arsenal U21 boss Mehmet Ali, he was instructed to play summer signing Vieira out on the wide right against Swansea U21 in the Premier League Cup, and his impending return to to the first-team could mean that a new right-wing isn’t

🗣 “They wanted him to play on that side of the pitch.” Arsenal under 21s coach Mehmet Ali tells @kayakaynak97 that he was asked to play Fábio Vieira as a right winger for the 21s. Could mean Arsenal won’t be inclined to replace Pépé if he does leave. https://t.co/OHb69HxawA — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 18, 2022

While Vieira could well be the answer on the right-wing , Marquinhos was also impressive in pre-season and has started his U21 campaign with three goals in two games also.

Do you think we need to add another right-winger this summer?

Patrick