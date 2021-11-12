New signing admits he didn’t expect what has happened to him at Arsenal

Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed that he didn’t expect to get into the Arsenal first-team so fast.

The Belgian moved to the Emirates in the summer and had been expected to be a backup at Arsenal.

It would even have been understandable if they had farmed him out on loan for the rest of this season.

However, Mikel Arteta put him into action straightaway in the team and he hasn’t been disappointed so far.

His current run of form means he could be in the first team lineup for a long time and he recently discussed his start to life at the Emirates.

He said to RTBF: “Yes, it’s gone a bit quicker than anticipated, but I was well prepared on physically, mentally and on a football level. I don’t want to say that I had the required qualities but apparently they suit the manager? I’m fighting for my spot, I play games and I’m getting minutes. I’m very happy. I made the right choice, but I already knew that”.

Sambi Lokonga’s progress is further proof that Arteta would give chances to any player that shows he has what it takes to play for the team.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli have struggled to get playing time this season, they can follow the lead of the Belgian midfielder to get back in favour.

Sambi Lokonga will become even more important at Arsenal in the new year when Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are away at AFCON.

He did well when he was paired with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Arsenal’s last league game against Watford and they could be the midfield partnership of the future for the club.