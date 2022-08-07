New signing catches the eye of Mikel Arteta with stunning performance for Arsenal U23’s

Marquinhos was a surprise signing by Arsenal in this transfer window after the Brazilian joined the club from Sao Paulo.

Although he played for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, most Arsenal fans did not know him.

Because of the abundance of talents in Arsenal’s attack, it is clear that he would need time to start playing for the senior team.

While he gets prepared for his chance, he is involved in under23 football at the club now.

He played as Arsenal’s B team faced Manchester United’s. Football London reports that he scored a goal and provided an assist for another one in the fixture.

The attacker will hope he has done enough to tell Mikel Arteta that he came to London to play football.

Marquinhos’ move was a surprise, but we also signed Gabriel Martinelli when he was largely unknown.

He is now an important player for us, and that could serve as a motivation for Marquinhos.

Arteta will give first-team chances to any player that shows he is ready to fight for the club and to perform.

More opportunities will become available when the domestic cup competitions and European matches begin and Arsenal will likely get Marquinhos involved in some capacity.

