New signing Catley amazed by these two in training

Before joining Arsenal this summer, new signing Steph Catley was fully aware of our Dutch talent Vivianne Miedema and her ever-growing goal-scoring record, but to see her in action in training was something different.

Catley had previously played against Miedema in the 2017 Algarve Cup and again last year in an international friendly between Australia and the Netherlands. Despite coming up against her, she still wasn’t prepared for what she became witness of in her first couple of training sessions, as she told the Arsenal website: “I think I expected the goals from Viv because from day one in training she hits them with her eyes closed and they go top corner. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

That is very high praise indeed for our Dutch striker and of course the more you see her play the more you become accustomed to her goal scoring. Nothing should be a shock when it comes to Miedema because she is such a talent.

Another player that has both surprised and caught Steph’s eye is one of our new signings this season, and Miedema’s national teammate, Jill Roord.

She added: “Jill’s been a bit of a surprise package. I knew she was class and I’ve played against her when she was playing for the Netherlands, so I know how good she is. The goals she’s been scoring, the things she’s been creating on the field, have been absolutely incredible. She’s not the only one because there are goals coming from everywhere in our team, which is so exciting.”

We know how talented our team are and Joe Montemurro clearly knows what to look for when looking to add to our ranks. Steph is also a very talented player and she will definitely add depth to our back line whenever called upon. Gooners?

Shenel