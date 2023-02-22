New signing Pelova reveals which Arsenal Women Player is one of “the very best players in the world.”

Kim Little may be in the final years of a promising football career, but her brilliance is still catching people’s attention. Arsenal’s midfield winter recruit from Ajax, Victoria Pelova, has opened up about her move to the WSL to play for the Arsenal Women.

The 23-year-old spoke about many things, and one that may excite many Gooners is which of her teammates had caught her eye during training. Pelova mentions Kim Little as a player who has left her dumbfounded considering how good she is.

On the official Arsenal website, the Dutch sensation admitted, “Kim, for example, is so talented technically, but she’s also such a physical player; I love her playing style. I won my first duel against her last week, and I was so proud of myself!

“It’s a sign of progress because she’s probably the best player I’ve seen in training. I think it’s really beneficial for my development to be training against some of the very best players in the world.”

Kim can be a perfect role model for Pelova; she knows all one needs to succeed at Arsenal. Plus, the Arsenal captain has seen it all and done it all in midfield.

Anyway, Pelova is a natural, and looking at her stats for Ajax, one might argue the Arsenal Women have another star in the making in her. In the 2021–22 season, she had 6 goals and 9 assists in 24 games; prior to joining Arsenal, she had 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 games.

Pelova could be massive for Arsenal when the league resumes, and gladly she knows so, as she also said on the Arsenal website, “I just want to help the team in any way possible when I’m called upon and represent this massive club because I’m so proud to be here!”

Hopefully Pelova will end up as one of the best as well and help the Gunners to win many trophies…

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….