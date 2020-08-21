New SkySports report says Arsenal will beat Man United to Magalhaes

For the last month it has looked like the decision on who Gabriel Magalhaes is set to join was a straight fight between Arsenal and Napoli, but despite Arsenal having agreed terms with Lille and Gabriel having passed his medical with the Gunners, everyone has been reporting that Man United have made a last-minute bid to hijack the move.

But now, according to SkySports, there is very little chance of United stopping the Brazilian joining Arsenal. They unequivocally reported this morning:

Manchester United have held discussions with Gabriel's representatives, in a late twist to his expected exit from Lille. Arsenal remain clear favourites to win the race for the 22-year-old Brazilian ahead of Napoli, despite the Italian club making a late and improved offer to the player. As Sky Sports News reported last month, Manchester United have been monitoring the situation. However, it is understood their interest in the player is unlikely to go any further.

So, although Magalhaes has yet to be announced, it would still appear that only Napoli could really put a spanner in the works.

But as he has already agreed terms with Arsenal and completed his medical, it would seem obvious that we are the most likely destination for the talented defender.

Maybe Arsenal are just waiting for the most opportunistic time to unveil Magalhaes, or maybe they are just building up our appetite for a double announcement?

Whatever the case, I am confident we will find out soon….