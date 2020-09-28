New Spurs man sends message to Arsenal

Gareth Bale is the latest player Arsenal will be worrying about in their next north London derby if the Welsh winger is fit to play.

The former Real Madrid man has just made a surprising return to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid where he has spent the last seven years.

He is just one of a few signings that Spurs have made in this transfer window as they bid to end their long wait to win a trophy.

He will be on the sidelines for some time before he will be able to play for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, before the next North London derby, he has sent a message to the Emirates as he reiterates that it is always a delight to score against the Gunners.

He also adds that being on the winning side in the derby is better before adding that the derby is a special game and that it is always best to get one over the “enemy”

“It’s always good to score in the North London Derby,” Bale told Spurs TV via Mirror Football. “And it’s always better to be on the winning side.

“But yeah, I think they’re special games. It’s the main derby here for us. It’s always great to get one over the enemy.”