New stat raises questions about the overall effectiveness of Nicolas Jover 

Arsenal is one of the clubs renowned for having a celebrated set-piece coach, but now their approach has become the subject of ridicule. Much of this season has revolved around how dangerous they are from dead-ball situations, with several goals coming from corners and free kicks.
A Strength That Exposes a Weakness
Earlier in the campaign, opposing teams feared Arsenal’s set pieces, often panicking whenever the Gunners had a chance from a dead-ball situation. It appeared almost inevitable that a goal would follow. However, that strength has revealed a glaring irony: Arsenal are remarkably poor at defending set pieces themselves.
While fans enjoyed watching their team profit from these routines, few paid attention to what was happening at the other end. The team’s vulnerability from set plays has gone largely unchallenged, until now.
Damaging Statistics Reveal a Defensive Flaw
According to the Daily Mail, 38.7 per cent of the goals Arsenal have conceded this season have come from set pieces. This statistic is deeply concerning and casts a shadow over their otherwise impressive record going forward. It makes little sense to invest so heavily in scoring from set pieces if the team is equally likely to concede from them.
This imbalance has now become a serious problem. Unless Arsenal improve their defensive structure at set plays, their attacking success in these situations will continue to be undermined.
The time has come to address this issue with the same focus given to attacking routines, or the club will continue to be punished for its lack of balance.
