New stat shows how poor Arsenal have become holding on to leads

Arsenal dropped two points in their 2-2 draw against West Ham this afternoon, which could prove pivotal in the title race.

It has been an amazing campaign for the Gunners and they have earned some terrific results in their quest to win the Premier League title.

However, after back-to-back draws against Liverpool and the Hammers, it has become a lot tougher.

One thing that happened in both games is that the Gunners dropped points from winning positions.

They raced to a 2-0 lead in both matches and ended with just a point in each.

The BBC has now shown how terrible Arsenal has become at holding leads, revealing that Mikel Arteta’s side dropped four points from winning positions from August to March.

They have now equalled that record in just two matches and this is the latest problem they must fix.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our poor recent record at holding on to leads could cost us the league crown and we must fix it fast before it gets out of hand.

The boys have been amazing for much of this term and must start winning games again.