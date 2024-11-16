New table shows how badly Arsenal has regressed from last season

Arsenal fans had high hopes for their team this season, expecting them to be third-time lucky after challenging for the Premier League title in back-to-back campaigns. However, it appears that Mikel Arteta’s side is struggling to replicate the same form that made them one of England’s most formidable teams in recent years.

Since their resurgence during the 2022/2023 season, Arsenal has shown steady improvement, giving fans reason to believe that the title was within reach. But this campaign tells a different story. Eleven games into the season, the Gunners find themselves a disappointing nine points behind the top of the Premier League table, a gap that seems to highlight a regression in their performance. For a team as ambitious as Arsenal, this is far from ideal, and Arteta will need to address this slump quickly to reignite their title hopes.

The Gunners are aiming to reset after the international break, but the statistics paint a worrying picture. A report by The Sun compared team performances at this stage of last season with the current campaign, and the findings were not favourable for Arsenal. Brighton emerged as the biggest improver, amassing nine more points than they had at the same stage last term.

In contrast, Arsenal has earned four fewer points and scored nine fewer goals than they had at this point last season. This decline is a stark reminder that the Gunners have not had the best start and are facing tougher competition from sides like Manchester City, Liverpool, and even an improving Chelsea.

While this dip in form is concerning, there is still plenty of time for Arsenal to turn their season around. With a strong squad and a determined Arteta at the helm, a midseason revival remains a possibility, and fans will be hoping the Gunners return from the break with renewed focus and energy.

