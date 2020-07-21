New Turkish champions set to save Arsenal from Mesut Ozil

Offloading Mesut Ozil has been a problem for Arsenal over the past few transfer windows.

The German signed a new deal in the winter of 2018 after it appeared that club would be losing arguably one of their best players at the time.

He managed to get the club to sign him on to a new mega-money three-year deal.

Since he signed the new contract, he has been in poor form for the Gunners and they have looked to ship him out.

The huge salary that he is on at the Emirates makes it hard for the Gunners to get a buyer for him. However, there is good news on that front.

90Mins claims that newly crowned Turkish League champions, Istanbul Basaksehir, are planning a summer swoop for the German of Turkish heritage.

Ozil has always been proud of his Turkish heritage and he has a good relationship with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has close ties with the club.

They have just won their first ever league title and they will be competing in the Champions League next season.

90mins also claims that they have had a long-standing interest in the German and they would now look to make their move for him so that they can build on their recent success.

For some Arsenal fans, it will be like Christmas has come early if this turns out to be true.