New twist can see Arsenal land their dream La Liga target

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football London has revealed a new twist in Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Partey that might see them land the Ghanaian.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the defensive midfielder from Atletico Madrid for some time.

They have reportedly made an offer for him before now, but it fell short of the Spanish side’s asking price and they rejected it.

He remains a top target for the Gunners and they will keep trying to land him before the end of the transfer window.

The latest twist from that pursuit is that Mikel Arteta’s side can still land him this summer in exchange for one of their players.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid has become interested in signing Lucas Torreira this summer and the Spaniards are willing to take him as a replacement for the Arsenal target.

It also adds that the Spaniards have moved ahead of Fiorentina in the race to land the Uruguay midfielder.

Torreira has struggled to get into the Arsenal team under Arteta and the Spaniard might be happy to sell him off and sign Partey, who is his major target.

It remains unclear if Atletico will want a swap deal or if they will want to have the deals negotiated separately.