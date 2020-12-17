New twist emerges about Torreira’s Arsenal return

The agent of Lucas Torreira, Pablo Bentancur, has revealed that the midfielder isn’t thinking of a January return to the Emirates.

Torreira left the Gunners for Atletico Madrid on loan in the summer, shortly before the Spaniards were forced to sell Thomas Partey to Arsenal.

He had been struggling for playing time at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta didn’t fancy him.

The move was for him to see more playing time, and he has played nine games for them this season even though, seven of those appearances have been off the bench.

Reports began to circulate recently that he has become disillusioned with life in Madrid again and he could make a quick return to Arsenal next month.

Bentancur has, however, squashed those rumours, revealing that his client has just finished his adaptation period in Spain and he isn’t thinking about a January return to Arsenal.

“Lucas is serene and has nothing in his mind beyond continuing with Atletico,” Bentancur told GianlucaDiMarzio via Mirror Football.

“He’s ending his period of adaptability.”

Arsenal is currently struggling, but Torreira would still struggle to play in the current Arsenal team if he was to return.