New twist emerges in Aubameyang Barcelona move, Arsenal fans will love it

One of Arsenal’s major priorities this summer is to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he heads into the final year of his current deal.

The club captain would not lack takers if he decides to leave the Emirates at the end of this season with Barcelona (AS) and Inter Milan (The Sun) among his long-term admirers.

One of the persistent transfer rumours this season has been that Barcelona wants to sign Aubameyang as they look to replace Luis Suarez (GivemeSport).

However, a new report from FCInterNews claims that the Catalans have always had Lautaro Martinez as their top target and that they were only trying to put pressure on Inter Milan by considering a move for Aubameyang.

Their tactic hasn’t worked as Inter Milan has maintained that they must pay the Argentinean’s release clause.

Arsenal will be happy with the latest development as they remain keen to keep Aubameyang with them for as long as they can.

Talks of a new deal haven’t made as much progress as the Gunners would want, but Mikel Arteta is confident that they can get their captain to sign a new deal (SkySports).

Arsenal has lost their two matches since the Premier League’s restart and Aubameyang has struggled in both games, fans will be hoping that he will get back to scoring form in their next game against Southampton.