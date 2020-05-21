New twist emerges in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang race with three teams linked

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could head to France to play for PSG this summer as a new twist emerges in the race for the striker’s signature, reports Le10Sport.

Aubameyang is one of the most sought-after players ahead of the reopening of the summer transfer window and several teams have been looking to sign him.

The striker hasn’t shown a willingness to sign a new deal and all indications point to the fact that he will be on the move when the transfer window reopens.

Inter Milan remains one of his major suitors, but it has now emerged that PSG are interested in signing the 30-year-old.

Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi is currently on loan in Paris and the Frenchmen have until the end of this month to trigger the option to sign him permanently.

However, PSG is struggling with the agreed asking price and the Frenchmen are now considering a move for Aubameyang instead.

The Gunners want around £50 million for the striker but they could be forced to accept a bid in the region of £35 million as they look to avoid losing him for nothing after next season.

Barcelona is another team that is considering a move for him, but the Catalans want to sign Lautaro Martinez and they will only return for him if they fail to land the Argentinean.