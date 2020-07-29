New update on defender’s future at Arsenal is interesting

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been one notable absentee from the Arsenal team since the restart.

The Greek defender has never really impressed Mikel Arteta enough to earn a place in the Arsenal starting XI.

He was used as a right-back for the last few games before the suspension of the season and he has now struggled to get into the side as the Gunners have enough options in that position and he isn’t the kind of centre back that Arteta likes.

Recent reports claim that Mikel Arteta has told him that he can leave the Emirates (The Sun) as he is now surplus to requirements, but a few hours after that report made the rounds, it has now been refuted by a respected journalist.

Chris Wheatley has just Tweeted an update on the defenders’ future and he said that the former Borussia Dortmund man has a year left on his current deal and he will not be leaving the Emirates soon.

He Tweeted: “Sokratis hasn’t had any conversations with Arsenal/Arteta over his future. He was recently injured for 2 weeks. Has 1 more year on his contract and will be staying at the club. #AFC #Arsenal”

Sokratis will have a tough time getting to play at Arsenal next season, especially if the Gunners sign a new defender.