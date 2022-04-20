New update on La Liga midfielder is not good news for Arsenal

Recent reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (The Mirror), however, it now appears that he would prefer a move to Serie A outfit AC Milan.

Arsenal’s midfield clearly needs strengthening, Thomas Partey is injury prone and Granit Xhaka is not up to scratch, as for the rest of them, the least said the better.

Therefore it makes sense for Arsenal to be targeting players that are quality and who could be available fairly cheaply and Asensio fits that criteria perfectly.

However, it is being reported in Italy via Calciomercato that his preference is a move to AC Milan, who are also interested in the 26-year-old.

If the report is true then it is unlikely that Asensio will be an Arsenal player next season, which would be a shame, he really is a good player.

Possibly the only way that Arsenal could win the race for his signature is if they offer him a king’s ransom and that in itself brings a load of questions and is probably not the best way to go.

That said, the transfer window is not yet open and if Arsenal does make the Champions League then maybe the player can be persuaded that a move to the Premier League would be the more attractive option.