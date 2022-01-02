New Year, New Arsenal – What a performance against Man City

New year, New Arsenal! (So it seems!) by Shenel

First off I want to wish all you Gooners out there a Happy and Healthy New Year!

And secondly, well what a game that was and what a performance from our boys to get the New Year started!

It’s just a real shame about the result!

Once again Arsenal performed well at home, yet this time we come away with nothing!

From start to finish as a team, Arsenal came out of the blocks, defended, pressed and attacked well, and really should have been a few goals up by half time.

Although Bukayo Saka put us ahead after a lovely team move for 1-0, unfortunately that was to be the only goal of the game for us after all the hard work failed to pay off and Manchester City walked away as 2-1 winners!

In a game where we deserved all three points, it’s fair to say something has to be done about the referees and VAR decisions that are ruining games.

In a crazy few minutes for Gabriel, a debatable penalty given away by Granit Xhaka, some fouls by City players that deserved more than a telling off, and a small lack of communication at the back in the dying minutes to concede the second goal, our hard work was undone and we walk away with zero points!

But losing three points is not the end of the world and for once we battled against and outperformed a side that look to be on their way to winning the league, barring a miracle of them losing it when it’s in their hands!

A major contrast to when we faced them at the Etihad that’s for sure!

All in all it was a solid performance that we can be proud of though!

There’s no use crying over spilt milk, not after the way we performed, so now this game is done and dusted we must pick ourselves up and move on to the next to get back to winning ways as quick as possible!

All that’s left to say is well done boys you should be proud of yourselves and sometimes decisions will go against us but for the first time in a long time this team looks like it’s ready to rival and compete against all around us!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_