Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal at Half-Time: Gunners Frustrated Despite Bright Start

Arsenal began on the front foot at St James’ Park, creating the first real threat when Eberechi Eze’s early effort was saved before Bukayo Saka’s corner was cleared. Saka soon tested the goalkeeper himself, while Newcastle replied with a dangerous corner that saw a header superbly stopped by David Raya.

The opening 25 minutes were end-to-end and lively. In the 13th minute Arsenal thought they might have had a breakthrough when Newcastle’s goalkeeper brought down Viktor Gyökeres as he charged through on goal. After a lengthy VAR check the penalty was denied, leaving Arsenal furious and the home fans jeering every subsequent Gyökeres touch as though he were the evening’s villain.

Arsenal’s Early Chances Go Begging

Declan Rice’s set-pieces kept the pressure on the hosts. One free-kick found Gyökeres, who crossed for Riccardo Calafiori to head narrowly wide. Leandro Trossard then came even closer, striking the post in the 25th minute, before Eze forced another sharp save as Arsenal looked the more likely side to score.

However, a lapse at the back in the 34th minute changed the momentum. Under pressure, young defender Mosquera put the ball out for a corner rather than playing back to Raya. Newcastle worked the corner short and German striker Nick Woltemade buried the chance to give the hosts the lead. The goal sparked heated exchanges between Woltemade and Gabriel, with the referee stepping in to calm tempers.

Gunners Lose Rhythm as Frustrations Mount

Arsenal tried to hit back as Rice swung in another corner and Gyökeres threatened on the break, only to be denied by a timely Newcastle tackle. The game became scrappy, with Saka on the end of several heavy challenges and Newcastle’s persistent fouling breaking up the Gunners’ rhythm.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were added at the end of the half. Calafiori’s low shot was comfortably saved and Gyökeres appeared to be held back on another promising run, but the referee waved play on. Arsenal went in at the break a goal down and looking unsettled, with several key decisions appearing to favour the home side.

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…