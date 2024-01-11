Newcastle aiming to beat Arsenal to Premier League striker

Dominic Solanke is among the strikers that Arsenal is considering for a potential signing as they continue their search for a new front-man.

Scoring goals has been a challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side, lacking sufficient output from players like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

With the January transfer window open, Arsenal sees an opportunity to address their goal-scoring issues by bringing in a new striker. Solanke is one of their targets, given his impressive performances for Bournemouth, both in the Championship and the Premier League.

However, Arsenal might face competition from Newcastle, who also have an interest in acquiring Solanke. The Magpies view him as the right addition to enhance their attacking prowess and pose a credible challenge to Arsenal in securing the player.

The Sun reveals that Newcastle, known for their assertive approach in challenging top clubs for signings, could potentially make a bid for Solanke before Arsenal is ready with their offer.

Solanke has been in fine form in the Premier League this season and remains one of the players that can improve Arsenal.

However, he will not come cheap if we want to sign him this month because he is an important player for Bournemouth.

