Newcastle and Arsenal battling for the attention of Serie A wonderkid

The latest Italian prospect being closely monitored by top European clubs is Francesco Camarda of AC Milan.

The teenager recently turned 16 and made his debut for the Milan senior side before reaching that age, highlighting his exceptional talent.

AC Milan is diligently working to protect and nurture the young prodigy, aiming to prevent him from being tempted away by other clubs.

However, this hasn’t deterred clubs from expressing interest in acquiring him, with Arsenal now among those reportedly attempting to lure him away from Milan.

Arsenal has a strong reputation for developing talented young players, making them an appealing destination for prospects like Camarda.

However, Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League club interested in the youngster. According to a report from Calciomercato, Newcastle United is also closely monitoring his progress.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, Newcastle has demonstrated a willingness to provide opportunities to young players, which could potentially sway Camarda’s decision to consider joining the Magpies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Camarda has a big future ahead of him, but at 16, he will not come close to playing for our first team, so it is probably better for him to remain at Milan and become a more established player before we sign him.

