Newcastle and Arsenal shouldn’t get in each others’ way in transfer market (Opinion)

Newcastle‘s newfound riches are seeing them linked with a number of players heading into the winter transfer window, while Arsenal have always been linked with an excessive amount of targets, but the two should have very different priorities.

The Gunners have made their transfer policy clear in the summer, only moving to bring in young players with the potential to grow in ability and value.

While that would be a clever approach for the Toon, they have more urgent needs that need addressing if they are to become relevant where the top four or possibly challenging for the title are concerned.

Newcastle will surely be concentrated on bringing in players who are ready to make their mark, although the difficulty will be attracting the right calibre of players to make the difference.

While we will be linked with the Philippe Coutinhos, the Iscos, the Eden Hazards of the game (players who have previously shown huge amounts of ability but become lost in recent times), those are more likely to be headed for St James’s Park personally, with them more likely to take such risks.

Arsenal will continue to use their scouting network and analysts to find gems like Aaron Ramsdale, who clearly have huge untapped potential, signings which come with their own risks.

Our model should mean that we will mostly not be immediately disrupted by the Premier League’s new owners, although it wouldn’t be a shock if they was to try and tempt us by making some concrete offers for our impressive young players.

If things go as expected however, we could well be able to offload Nicolas Pepe to them for the right price…

Do you believe Newcastle will pose issues to us in the transfer window?

Patrick