Newcastle and Real Sociedad cannot meet Arsenal’s demand for Tierney

Newcastle and Real Sociedad are currently in competition to secure Kieran Tierney for their squads, with Arsenal expressing a willingness to part ways with the Scottish player.

Tierney has faced a decline in his position within the team and was notably absent from Arsenal’s squad during their match against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

This omission strongly suggests that Arsenal is considering a future without him, and both Newcastle and Real Sociedad are eager to acquire his services.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract at the Emirates, Arsenal’s preference is to sell Tierney outright and they have not entertained discussions about loan deals.

However, both Real Sociedad and Newcastle are primarily interested in a temporary transfer, which has led to complexities in negotiations.

According to reports from Football Insider, Arsenal is insistent on selling Tierney, prompting these potential suitors to come forward with permanent offers if they wish to secure his services during this summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney may have lost his place on our team, but the defender remains a quality player who will do well at another top club.

Arsenal knows this and will insist on getting what he is worth in this transfer window; otherwise, he will remain at the Emirates.

We will certainly get a suitor that will sign him permanently if we do not panic and allow him to leave the club for the right price.

