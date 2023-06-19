Newcastle appear to have moved on from interest in Kieran Tierney

Could the luck of a serious bidder for Kieran Tierney see him staying at the Emirates? That question may pop up in a Gooner’s mind after hearing the claim by the Daily Mail that Newcastle has moved on from their interest in him, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella now their top left-back target.

Whenever there was a conversation about the Arsenal No. 3 leaving this summer due to limited game time, Newcastle was always mentioned as his next stop.

I bet the club hoped to boost their transfer kitty with the £30 million sale of the Scottish international, but it now seems uncertain.

Newcastle wants Cucurella, whom Chelsea is willing to offload the Italian just a season after he joined from Brighton.

Aston Villa was also keen on the Scottish international. Unai Emery was thought to be seeking a reunion with a player he bought from Celtic while calling the shots at the Emirates. Anyway, the Villa links have grown cold.

Tierney’s agents, if they are sure their client wants to leave Arsenal, have a big task in getting him a team.

But even so, Tierney can accept he is Zinchenko’s deputy, save Arteta the trouble of searching for his replacement, try to change his game to offer what Arteta’s style wants from him, and who knows, he could still end up cementing himself as an Arsenal legend after showing excellent promise when he first arrived.

Daniel O

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…