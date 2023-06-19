Newcastle appear to have moved on from interest in Kieran Tierney

Could the luck of a serious bidder for Kieran Tierney see him staying at the Emirates? That question may pop up in a Gooner’s mind after hearing the claim by the Daily Mail that Newcastle has moved on from their interest in him, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella now their top left-back target.
Whenever there was a conversation about the Arsenal No. 3 leaving this summer due to limited game time, Newcastle was always mentioned as his next stop.
I bet the club hoped to boost their transfer kitty with the £30 million sale of the Scottish international, but it now seems uncertain.
Newcastle wants Cucurella, whom Chelsea is willing to offload the Italian just a season after he joined from Brighton.
Aston Villa was also keen on the Scottish international. Unai Emery was thought to be seeking a reunion with a player he bought from Celtic while calling the shots at the Emirates. Anyway, the Villa links have grown cold.
Tierney’s agents, if they are sure their client wants to leave Arsenal, have a big task in getting him a team.
But even so, Tierney can accept he is Zinchenko’s deputy, save Arteta the trouble of searching for his replacement, try to change his game to offer what Arteta’s style wants from him, and who knows, he could still end up cementing himself as an Arsenal legend after showing excellent promise when he first arrived.
Still Zinchenko is only good going forward, he is the weakest link defensively. He is definitely not a left back, I don’t care how many times he cries after his costly mistakes. Tierney is 10x better defender than Zinchenko
It would be good to see Tierney stay, if we could add Cancelo to the mix, would be lovely, so we can have a back 3 of
Cancelo-Saliba-Gabriel
White-Partey-Rice/Zubimendi-Tierney
Saka-Jesus-Martineli
With su s for a formation change in the 2nd half, Odegaard, Tavares, Nelson, Havertz, Jorginho,
I would prefer a 3-2-4-1 formation though to accommodate Havertz in AM.
Wishful thinking 🤔, 🤣🤣
Stories about who is leaving, staying or arriving abound. There have been a fair few articles about Tierney’s departure but I’m yet to hear anything close to being conclusive that he is going.
@SueP
Long may that continue till the end of the transfer window as I do not rate OZ in that position. Good thing about OZ is that he can easily slide into GX position.