Newcastle attempting to beat Arsenal to signing another player

Newcastle United have new owners and has developed a winning mindset, which has helped them climb into the Premier League’s top four.

They have also signed some top players, most notably beating Arsenal to land Bruno Guimaraes in the last January transfer window.

They continue to target top players and the latest man on their radar is Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, but Arsenal also wants to sign the American.

A report on The Sun reports the Magpies are prepared to challenge Mikel Arteta’s side for the attacker’s signature as he seems unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

They have the money and are having a successful season, which fills them with confidence that they can beat the Gunners to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pulisic should ideally choose us to become his next home considering he will not have to move houses and he could realistically win trophies with us.

However, he will want a guarantee of playing time before he leaves, which could be a problem for Arsenal, considering we already have an established starting XI.

If we can create space to accommodate him on our team, that will be perfect, but that will be hard because our current options are doing just fine.