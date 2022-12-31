Newcastle battling Arsenal for £10million Spanish youngster

Arsenal wants to sign Ivan Fresneda as he shines and develops well at Real Valladolid.

The right-back is causing ripples in the European transfer market as the likes of Juventus and other top clubs show an interest in him.

Many scouts were in attendance as he did well against Vinicius Junior yesterday and Newcastle United has joined the race for his signature, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

The right-back is one man Valladolid knows will eventually leave them and the report reveals they value him at £10 million.

Newcastle can easily pay that fee, considering they are now one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle is a big threat to us now because they have the financial power to compete for top players and are in a good position in the league.

If they finish inside the top four, it will become much harder for us to beat them to add new men to our squad and we must not allow that to be the case.

This means we must be willing to also splash the cash on new men, even if it might mean overpaying for some because the market for players is very inflated now.

