Newcastle becomes Arsenal’s new problem in the race for Premier League midfielder

Newcastle United has made Arsenal target, Donny van de Beek, the first player they want to sign, according to Fichajes.net.

The Dutchman isn’t getting enough playing time at Manchester United and wants to leave.

Todofichajes maintains Arsenal wants to sign him, and he has even asked United to sell him to the Gunners.

The threat from Newcastle is one that Arsenal should be worried about, considering they are now one of the richest clubs in the world.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Mikel Arteta is convinced that van de Beek can do a job for him at the Emirates, Arsenal has to sign him.

Newcastle United is the new-rich kid, but they are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

The Magpies shouldn’t be able to convince a player to join them ahead of Arsenal for whatever reason.

If it comes down to the money being offered to him, Arsenal should also make him an offer he cannot refuse.

The current Arsenal midfield has looked very much in shape. However, the best clubs keep adding players to their squad, and Gooners expect that from their club.

Now is the time for the Kroenke family to show they mean business. Arteta needs their financial backing to pull off this transfer.