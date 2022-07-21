Newcastle are claimed to believe they could persuade Nicolas Pepe to join from Arsenal this summer.
The Ivory Coast international has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons, and looks likely to move on in the current window.
The Gunners have already attempted to sign one winger this summer, with Raphinha opting to join Barcelona instead, whilst we already
have a number of players vying for those attacking areas already, and Newcastle are now claimed to be considering a move for Pepe.
GiveMeSport claims that the Toon see the winger as one they believe they could sign if they were to firm up their interest, but are yet to make their move for the 27 year-old.
I think this would be a clever move for all involved. Arsenal clearly don’t have the patience to wait for him to meet his full potential and have younger hungrier players already fighting for those roles in the team.
Newcastle need that extra bit of quality, and can likely profit from giving him the chance to save his career, and Eddie Howe could well be perfect to get him firing.
While they seem reluctant to overspend their newfound wealth, Pepe should represent a bargain buy, and given the high hopes of the new club, he could get in at the ground floor of something special.
Does anyone believe Pepe could still revive his Arsenal career?
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why would money bags Newcastle spend money on Pepe when they can buy world class talent?
Makes no sense. Think we just use Pepe as a sub in the PL and give him the EL games which are more his level. Apparently Charlton have tabled a 3mill offer for Pepe but is dependent on Pepe taking a 60k p/w pay cut.
With all their money bags who hav they signed since the transfer started? Hav u ask Urself that.
It’s not easy to convince good players to goto a project like Newcastle. Even arsenal in europa find it hard to convince top players. I think pepe will be good for them
I’m sorry Savage, but Jesus, Vieira, Zinchenko: not top players?! Even Martinez was on board with our project until his old coach came calling. I would label all 4 of those players as top. They’re not Salah or KDB or Silva or TAA, but the aforementioned players are certainly top players by anyone’s standards.
3mil?!! Hell no! At least 10! Just because he can’t fit in with our squad doesn’t mean he’s garbage… He’s pretty good on his day with us, and he would make any team below us a lot better! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not crowing for a contract extension by any means. Personally, I would love to see him leave to free up space (and money) for a winger better suited to our playing style, but not for 3mil. If that’s the only you’re of offers we get, I say keep him and do what you suggested: EL, cup games and sub for Saka when we’re trouncing the opposition and he needs a rest. Maybe he’ll come good this season and we can get more next summer… 3 mil is an insult and personally, I’d rather see him leave for free than that measly sum.
If only you had followed their transfer dealings,you would know that Newcastle are not ready to overpay for their targets.they are aware clubs are trying to extort them and have pulled out of several negotiations because of it.which is the right approach,like with City once clubs realise that they will not overpay , fees will magically drop.
@siamois,i believe 25 million is a reasonable fee for them to pay plus they can afford his wages even a pay rise.remember they signed chris wood who is older and less dangerous for exact same amount so i believe if they are really interested the deal is as good as DONE.
@FK: from where did you get the 25M you’re speaking of?is it the fee we’re asking for him?
That’s the rumoured asking price for his sale.
Really?that would be a big mistake business wise.if MA really doesn’t want him or Pépé wants to leave, a loan would suit both parties.one good season and Arsenal could ask for a higher fee and the player would have more choices.
That very true to begin with,in my own opinion, I think should keep for now.Pepe is someone that needs a push at the back to be able to take things seriously because last was a mess for him because he was not patience at all and not focus
That very true to begin with,in my opinion, I think arsenal should keep him for now.Pepe is someone that needs a push at the back to be able to take things seriously because last season his pattern of playing football was a mess for him because he was not patience at all and not focus and my advice for him is to be patience.
Am also a fan of him
Think the managers don’t know how to use him… Maxi, Pepe could be lethal…
Think Odegaard with Jesus is the match made in heaven, just wait to see Pepe playing alongside Saint-Maximin!!!
he’s at the wrong club an also the wrong league. He’s best when he has space to run into. Don’t get lot of space in EPL and he’s never going to unless he goes to a lesser top 5 league like France again.
Pepe will suit a counter-attacking setup. Versus Newcastle away last season, I believed the way to set up in that game was having a solid base of players and then playing with Pepe Martinelli and Saka on the counter. In my estimation, Pepe is well suited to that gameplan