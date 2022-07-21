Newcastle are claimed to believe they could persuade Nicolas Pepe to join from Arsenal this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons, and looks likely to move on in the current window.

The Gunners have already attempted to sign one winger this summer, with Raphinha opting to join Barcelona instead, whilst we already

have a number of players vying for those attacking areas already, and Newcastle are now claimed to be considering a move for Pepe.

GiveMeSport claims that the Toon see the winger as one they believe they could sign if they were to firm up their interest, but are yet to make their move for the 27 year-old.

I think this would be a clever move for all involved. Arsenal clearly don’t have the patience to wait for him to meet his full potential and have younger hungrier players already fighting for those roles in the team.

Newcastle need that extra bit of quality, and can likely profit from giving him the chance to save his career, and Eddie Howe could well be perfect to get him firing.

While they seem reluctant to overspend their newfound wealth, Pepe should represent a bargain buy, and given the high hopes of the new club, he could get in at the ground floor of something special.

Does anyone believe Pepe could still revive his Arsenal career?

Patrick

