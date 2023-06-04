Newcastle believe they will land Tierney despite Unai Emery interest

Newcastle United is eager to rescue Kieran Tierney from his difficult time at Arsenal, where he finds himself struggling to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Under Mikel Arteta, Oleksandr Zinchenko has become the preferred choice at left-back, leaving Tierney on the sidelines.

However, the situation could change in the summer as both Newcastle United and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing him.

Although the Magpies were the first to show interest, Unai Emery’s desire for a reunion adds an intriguing twist to the situation.

According to The Times, despite Villa’s interest, Newcastle remains confident in their pursuit and believes they are leading the race to acquire Tierney’s services for the upcoming season.

They are optimistic that the former Celtic player will choose them over a move to Villa Park.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the Champions League campaigners for next season, Newcastle is now an attractive club and holds a huge advantage in the race to sign Tierney.

However, any suitor will have to work very hard to convince us to sell because Tierney is a very reliable alternative to our first choice now.

If we let him go, we must replace him and will spend more to sign anyone as good as he is.

