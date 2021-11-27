Newcastle can have little hope of a result at Arsenal (opinion)

Newcastle will be clutching at straws to find reasons to be positive about coming to face Arsenal this weekend.
Guest post by Sarah Rohan
Hi you lovely Gooners! The weekend is here and we are preparing for the early Saturday kick off against The Magpies.
How do I think we will get on?
Well, Newcastle do not have a good record against us at home or away which stands us is good stead, with us winning seventeen out of the past eighteen meetings in all competitions (their sole win came in 2018 at St James’s Park).
They are having a bad run of games at the moment also, where they haven’t won a single game in the league thus far. Maybe the presence of Eddie Howe coming in will give them the lift they need, but I’m hoping we will be just too strong for them.
I would like to see a few different players back in the team tomorrow. Hopefully Tierney will come return after his absence, while I’d also like to see the likes of Pepe play, who according to Arteta’s comments this week is not for sale. If he’s not for sale, then start getting him playing more and make the amount of money spent on him worthwhile.
Martinelli is also a player in need of getting game time, he really is a special player who deserves more and according to Odegaard is a dream to play with. So maybe resting some players who have been playing repeatedly for us will benefit us, as we have a small matter of playing Manchester United come Thursday.
My prediction is that it’s likely we will come up against former Gunner Joe Willock, who although he hasn’t had the same success with assists and goals as last season, will want to prove to us what we’re missing. He will probably want to bring his best performance of the season.
Always a danger is the impressive Saint-Maximin who has impressed Eddie Howe in training already. I think he will be a BIG danger to us. The Toon Army will be up for this match and out the traps quick. Hopefully our drought of goals will come to an end and I’m going for a comfortable 3-1 win for our side.
Anyway enjoy the game, I’ve no doubt it will be more enjoyable than last Weekend!
Until next time Arsenal family.
They had 9 shots on target in their last game and are not to be underestimated and they will have massive, noisy support with them. It’s gonna be a tight game imho.
As a Newcastle fan we might score, but have at best a Championship defence who have already shipped 27 goals….No won’t be tight at all…3-1 my prediction. See you all in the Bailey fir a pint and a chat after…
Well, one positive, Dubravka back in goal. I am not so sure about it being tight either, both sides will be at it so I can see a good game here, definitely a spectacle if we go at it like we did against Brentford. I would of course consider a point a great result.
Yes agree with most of your sentiments.
It is an absolutely essiantial 3 points.
I think Arteta will start the key players.
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Lokonga
ESR Saka/Pepe Auba Laca.
Subs. Martinelli Pepe/Saka offensive + Niles defense
As an NUFC, I have always had a fondness for Arsenal, your fans since our takeover for the most part have been classy and pleasant and wishes us well. Despite being a team on the up, you also don’t underestimate us, which is refreshing, given that others have. Regarding our form, whilst it is true that we havent won, it isnt that cut and dry, we are still a decent side that is crippled with atrocious defenders, out of position wingers playing as full backs and a goalkeeper that is consistently dropping us points. If we put Dubravka back in goal and replace Ritchie and Murphy, I am confident our boys will give you a game today. I think your defense will struggle with Wilson and ASM.
On your last line BLKW8 I have great respect for Wilson as a player and from what I have seen on telly, although a bit erratic at times, ASM is definitely a handful. I’m not sure our guys will struggle but they will certainly have to be on their game, particularly if we dominate the ball around your area these two could be a real problem for us on the break
I think it’s really important we don’t muck about with team selection today for a few reasons, start with the same 11 that we did at Anfield and see how that looks after an hour
I’m desperate to see Partey grab hold of a game and hope it might be today
Good to see some Newcastle fans on here and some fair minded comments by both them and our fans who replied.