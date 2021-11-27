Newcastle can have little hope of a result at Arsenal (opinion)

Newcastle will be clutching at straws to find reasons to be positive about coming to face Arsenal this weekend.

Guest post by Sarah Rohan

Hi you lovely Gooners! The weekend is here and we are preparing for the early Saturday kick off against The Magpies.

How do I think we will get on?

Well, Newcastle do not have a good record against us at home or away which stands us is good stead, with us winning seventeen out of the past eighteen meetings in all competitions (their sole win came in 2018 at St James’s Park).

They are having a bad run of games at the moment also, where they haven’t won a single game in the league thus far. Maybe the presence of Eddie Howe coming in will give them the lift they need, but I’m hoping we will be just too strong for them.

I would like to see a few different players back in the team tomorrow. Hopefully Tierney will come return after his absence, while I’d also like to see the likes of Pepe play, who according to Arteta’s comments this week is not for sale. If he’s not for sale, then start getting him playing more and make the amount of money spent on him worthwhile.

Martinelli is also a player in need of getting game time, he really is a special player who deserves more and according to Odegaard is a dream to play with. So maybe resting some players who have been playing repeatedly for us will benefit us, as we have a small matter of playing Manchester United come Thursday.

My prediction is that it’s likely we will come up against former Gunner Joe Willock, who although he hasn’t had the same success with assists and goals as last season, will want to prove to us what we’re missing. He will probably want to bring his best performance of the season.

Always a danger is the impressive Saint-Maximin who has impressed Eddie Howe in training already. I think he will be a BIG danger to us. The Toon Army will be up for this match and out the traps quick. Hopefully our drought of goals will come to an end and I’m going for a comfortable 3-1 win for our side.

Anyway enjoy the game, I’ve no doubt it will be more enjoyable than last Weekend!

Until next time Arsenal family.