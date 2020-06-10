Newcastle closing in on Arsenal target but there remains one huge obstacle

Newcastle United is one of the teams that is battling with Arsenal for the signature of Philippe Coutinho as the Brazilian targets a return to the Premier League.

He has struggled to settle since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 and he has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans will not turn his loan deal into a permanent one (The Mail).

He has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all interested in signing him (The Express).

A new report via France Football is claiming that Newcastle is close to beating Arsenal to the signature of the attacking midfielder.

However, much of that move hinges on if the Magpies’ proposed takeover by a Saudi-backed investment fund successfully goes through.

The report claims that the sale of the Magpies is being delayed due to human right concerns brought against the Saudi government and that Coutinho’s entourage have already been contacted over the move and they are very much interested in the project that has been proposed to them.

The case against the Magpies’ prospective new owners is a strong one and it might scupper this move for them.

Arsenal would love to have Coutinho on their team for next season, however, it seems that the Gunners would struggle to meet Barcelona’s demands for a permanent or temporary move for the Brazilian because they have a limited budget for summer spending.