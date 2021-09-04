Newcastle confirms Joe Willock deal being paid instalments

Newcastle have confirmed that their purchase of Joe Willock from Arsenal will be paid in instalments.

The Gunners agreed a deal worth a reported £25 Million this summer to allow Joe Willock to return to St James’s Park after a successful loan spell from January, in which he became the youngest player to score in both six and seven consecutive Premier League matches.

The majority of that income was then used to sign Martin Odegaard around a week later, albeit with the Norwegian playing a more advanced role in the team, although I believe Arsenal fans would have wanted to see an extra CM added to the team before the transfer window closed also.

The reason why we wasn’t able to bring in another top central star could well be down to the terms of our deal with the Toon, with Newcastle recently confirming that the deal was to be paid in instalments, something they would usually avoid.

In a statement published on Newcastle’s official website, the club announced: “The deal to bring Joe Willock to the club was formally completed on Friday 13th August 2021 and we are beyond delighted to have secured him.

“Our preference to pay transfer fees up front, rather than spreading payments over several years, is well documented. We believe this approach to be in the club’s long-term interests, giving the club far greater certainty and control over its spending in future windows and seasons.

“In negotiating/securing this deal post Covid-19, we acknowledged the need to make an exception and, on this occasion, have spread the transfer fee over instalments. We did so this summer to secure a player who we know makes us stronger and who our head coach was unequivocal in his desire to sign.”

Are Arsenal’s four midfield options enough for the current campaign or could Miguel Azeez potentially be in line to help out the senior side?

Patrick