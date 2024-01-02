Newcastle contacts the entourage of Arsenal target to beat the Gunners

Ousmane Diomande has become the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Newcastle United, with the Magpies entering the race for his signature.

The Sporting Club defender is currently regarded as one of the finest players in his position in Europe, attracting interest from several clubs. Sporting is aware of the quality they possess and is working to retain him until the summer.

While Arsenal may have initially considered waiting to make him a squad member, the involvement of Newcastle United has the potential to alter their approach. Football Insider reports that Newcastle is serious about pursuing Diomande and has already made contact with his representatives to explore the possibility of a move. They are keen to understand the potential cost of acquiring the defender and are likely to submit a bid, potentially ahead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has money to spend and they love to spend it on young players, so we need to be careful about them.

We must pay attention to their movement and act fast if we get encouragement to place a bid for Diomande, otherwise, we will miss out on signing him.

But if he wants to join a bigger club with a better prospect of winning trophies, he would choose us.

