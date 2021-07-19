Newcastle could help Arsenal keep Willock for next season

Newcastle United wants to sign Arsenal’s Joe Willock again after he shone for them on loan in the second half of last season.

His 8 goals from 11 starts made him one player that they should keep or re-sign for another loan spell.

However, Arsenal also watched him impress at Saint James Park and Mikel Arteta is now looking to work with him.

It seems the Gunners would give him another chance to fight for a first-team spot.

Newcastle has still not been deterred by that development and they are just lurking around hoping Arsenal would make him available for a transfer.

However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of keeping him on for another campaign, a new report claims the Magpies has identified an alternative signing to him.

Fanatik says Steve Bruce’s club would move for Fenerbahce’s Irfan Can Kahveci if it becomes too hard for them to get Willock again.

The report says the 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the North-East club and they are now looking to make their interest official.

Arsenal remains in the market for a new creative midfielder and that might suggest that they still don’t exactly consider Willock a starter ahead of the new campaign.